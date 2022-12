Rebel girls grab their first win of the season Published 9:33 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Southland girls basketball team beat Mabel-Canton (1-2 overall) by a score of 63-36 in Adams Thursday.

Breelee Galle led the Rebels (1-4 overall) with 14 points.

Southland scoring: Breelee Galle, 14; Bria Nelsen, 13; Katelyn McCabe, 11; Jaida Sorenson, 8; Juliette Matheis, 6; Shannon Kiefer, 6; Maren Wehrenberg, 3; Aubrie Schneider, 2