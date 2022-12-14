Randall “Randy” Lee Krulish, 68

My name is Randall (Randy) Lee Krulish. I was born on December 18, 1953 in Austin, Minnesota. I died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota at the age of 68. I was preceded in death by my grandparents, parents, Frank and Eva Belle Krulish, brother, James Krulish, sisters, Becky Briggs and Linda Overby, and niece, Jessica Overby. I am survived by my brother, Robert (Dar) Krulish of Rochester; sister-in-law, Bonnie Krulish of Lyle; nieces and nephews, Jim (Erin) Krulish, Kim Krulish (Tim Grabowski), Kory Briggs, Mathew Overby, Ray Overby and Staci (Nik) Buss; great nieces and nephews, Jameson Krulish, Ellie Krulish, Vada Krulish, Aiden Spratte, and Bailey Overby.

Some might view it strange that I’m writing my own obituary, but I see it as a wonderful opportunity to thank family and friends who have loved me unconditionally.

God richly blessed my life by helping me through a journey not traveled by many. It has helped me view life differently than most. I’ve learned to appreciate the things that truly matter. I urge you to invite Christ first in all your thoughts and decisions, next, focus on family, and thirdly, be the servant of God that He has called you to be.

I’ve had a couple of accomplishments in my life, but many more failures. God blessed me with the opportunity to work at Lyle Elementary School as a Paraprofessional, teaching kids basic computer skills for twenty years. The kids gave more to me than I could ever give to them. I also did the public address announcing for all home Lyle sporting events for twenty-two years. God then lead me to write a book and two devotional calendars. It amazes me that He would use an unsuspecting soul like me to do this. My most important accomplishment was accepting Jesus Christ in my life as my Lord and Savior! He has helped me make it through my earthly journey, which can be difficult. Just think – I have now seen Him face to face. Isn’t that a glorious thought?

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 19th at Cornerstone Church with the Reverend David Simerson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cornerstone Church Kids Camp.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.