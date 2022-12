Queensland paces Superlarks past Lions Published 9:51 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team won its third straight contest to start the season as it beat Spring Grove (2-3 overall) 51-34 on the road Tuesday.

Lauren Queensland paced GM (3-0 overall) with 18 points.

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 18; Sydney Cotten, 8; Lexy Foster, 8; Rebeca Hoffman, 7; Kendyl Queensland, 6; Rylee Schafler, 2; Haylie Paul, 2