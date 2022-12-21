Photos: Detectives visit Institute

IJ Holton Intermediate student Olin Burke, who is in the school’s Medical Detectives Course, looks through a microscope during a visit to The Hormel Institute Monday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Students from the IJ Holton Intermediate School’s Medical Detectives Course, visited The Hormel Institute Monday afternoon, participating in several activites. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
IJ Holton Intermediate student Carter Peterson assembles a model of the human brain during a visit to The Hormel Institute with the Medical Detectives Course. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Gasper Kitange, MD, PhD, Associated Lead and lead of the Cancer Therapy Resistance and Drug Target Discovery lab, along with Post Doc Fellow Hamid Bakshi give a demonstration on the human brain to IJ Holton Intermediate School students in the Medical Detectives Course. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com