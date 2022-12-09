Photo: Squirt hockey team takes Little Falls Tournament

Published 5:22 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Eric Johnson

The Austin Youth Hockey Squirt A team recently won the Little Falls Tournament on Nov. 18-20 and placed second in West St. Paul on Dec. 2-4. Austin lost to Stillwater 5-4 in overtime in the title game. The team is coached by Paul Overocker, Will Granholm, Chris Prescott and Andy Bang. Players include: Kale Overocker, Easton Granholm, Hudson Schaefer, Charlie Bang, Kellen Prescott, Jack Johnson, David Duarte, Beckett McLaren, Easton Evenson, Caden Joseph, Ethan Schnable, Carter Ehmke, Brody Kiker and Westin Jacobsen. Photo provided

