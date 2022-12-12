Packers take third in Hutchinson swim meet

Published 8:46 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Packers finished in third place at the eight-team Jerry Carson Memorial Invite in Hutchinson Saturday.

The Austin 200-yard freestyle team of Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt and Kenny Cabeen took first for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato Loyola 417; 2. Hutchinson 354; 3. Austin 329.5; 4. Mankato West 294.5; 5. Rosemount 289; 6. New Prague 280; 7. Montevideo 246; 8. Dassel-Cakota-Litchfield 115

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Meyers (second, 1:47.40); Zach Evenson, Hunter Peters, Carter Holt, Jackson Hilkin (10th, 1:59.06)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (fifth, 2:00.17); Hunter Peters (12th, 2:09.66); Thomas Asmus (23rd, 2:26.58)

200-individual medley: Brent Dahl (third, 2:15.29); Lucas Myers (sixth, 2:21.06)

50-freestyle: Winston Walkup (second, 23.29); Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 23.56); Joey Hilkin (16th, 25.29)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (third, 59.92); Lucas Myers (ninth, 1:06.02)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (second, 52.23); Thomas Asmus (25th, 1:04.64); Zach Voogd (36th, 1:11.16)

500-freestyle: Hunter Peters (eighth, 6:00.10); 15. Noah Holt (15th, 6:38.03)

200-freestyle relay: Thomas Amsus, Zach Voogd, Samuel Vortherms, Noah Holt (22nd, 2:16.56)

100-backstroke: Brent Dahl (third, 1:01.57); Zach Evenson (ninth, 1:04.41); Jackson Hilkin (18th, 1:13.77)

100-breaststroke: Winston Walkup (fourth, 1:07.61); Carter Holt (ninth, 1:15.07)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Brent Dahl, Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 3:34.86); Hunter Peters, Noah Holt, Jackson Hilkin, Thomas Asmus (13th, 4:17.06)

