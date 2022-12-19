Packers take seventh in Cougar relay swimming and diving meet Published 8:57 am Monday, December 19, 2022

The Austin boys took seventh place at the Cougar swimming and diving relays in Mankato Saturday.

Austin’s 3 x 100-yard individual medley team and the 3 x 100-yard butterfly relay team each took fourth.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lakeville South 163; 2. Lakeville North 161; 3. Rochester Century 159; 4. Northfield 147; 5. Mankato East 135; 6. Rochester Mayo 124; 7. Austin 122; 8. Mankato West 118; 9. Owatonna 108; 10. Faribault 82

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Hunter Peters, Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt (ninth, 1:50.87)

3 x 200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Thomas Asmus, Brent Dahl (sixth, 6:22.98)

3 x 100-individual medley: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers (fourth, 3:03.11)

200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Carter Holt, Zach Voogd, Kenny Cabeen (eighth, 1:44.79)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin, Brent Dahl, Lucas Myers (fourth, 3:07.41)

Crescendo relay: Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Kenny Cabeen, Brenth Dahl (seventh, 9:12.08)

3 X 100-backstroke relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Hilkin, Thomas Asmus (seventh, 3:22.33)

100-breaststroke relay: Hunter Peters, Carter Holt, Lucas Myers (seventh, 3:39.57)

400-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Zach Evenson, Jackson Hilkin, Hunter Peters (seventh, 3:49.02)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (sixth, 159.70); Gage Rasmussen (14th, 109.05)

Diving Relay: Austin (eighth, 268.75)