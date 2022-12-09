Packers swim past Tigers in AL Published 10:06 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Austin boys swimming and diving team opened its season with a 92-62 win over Albert Lea in AL Thursday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Carter Holt, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:49.32); Zach Voogd, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl, Jackson Hilkin (second, 2:06.20)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (first, 2:00.01); Noah Holt (second, 2:22.04); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 2:28.54)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:16.18); Lucas Myers (second, 2:19.49); Hunter Peters (third, 2:30.36)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 23.31); Joey Hilkin (second); Carter Holt (third)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 212.15); Gage Rasmussen (second, 124.65)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (first, 1:00.35); Lucas Myers (second, 1:06.53)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 52.50); Thomas Asmus (second, 1:04.40); Jackson Hilkin (third, 1:04.46)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 5:33.63); Noah Holt (second, 6:34.43)

200-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers (first, 1:39.04); Hunter Peters, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt, Samuel Vortherms (third, 2:11.81)

100-backstroke: Jackson Hilkin (second, 1:19.83); Zach Evenson (third, 1:19.95)

100-breaststroke: Brent Dahl (first, 1:12.47); Hunter Peters (second, 1:13.33); Carter Holt (third, 1:14.59)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Lucas Meyers, Zach Evenson, Brent Dahl (first, 3:41.24); Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Jackson Hilkin, Noah Holt (second, 4:25.28)