Packers swim past Tigers in AL

Published 10:06 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys swimming and diving team opened its season with a 92-62 win over Albert Lea in AL Thursday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Carter Holt, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:49.32); Zach Voogd, Hunter Peters, Brent Dahl, Jackson Hilkin (second, 2:06.20)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (first, 2:00.01); Noah Holt (second, 2:22.04); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 2:28.54)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:16.18); Lucas Myers (second, 2:19.49); Hunter Peters (third, 2:30.36)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 23.31); Joey Hilkin (second); Carter Holt (third)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 212.15); Gage Rasmussen (second, 124.65)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (first, 1:00.35); Lucas Myers (second, 1:06.53)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 52.50); Thomas Asmus (second, 1:04.40); Jackson Hilkin (third, 1:04.46)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (first, 5:33.63); Noah Holt (second, 6:34.43)

200-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers (first, 1:39.04); Hunter Peters, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt, Samuel Vortherms (third, 2:11.81)

100-backstroke: Jackson Hilkin (second, 1:19.83); Zach Evenson (third, 1:19.95)

100-breaststroke: Brent Dahl (first, 1:12.47); Hunter Peters (second, 1:13.33); Carter Holt (third, 1:14.59)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Lucas Meyers, Zach Evenson, Brent Dahl (first, 3:41.24); Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Jackson Hilkin, Noah Holt (second, 4:25.28)

More RSS General

Sudden star: Defensive minded Tolbert clinches a win over East at the line

Chatfield gets past Blooming Prairie boys

Packer boys hockey team falls to Mankato East

Rebel girls grab their first win of the season

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections