Packers shoot down Byron in opener Published 11:10 am Monday, December 5, 2022

The Austin boys basketball team sank 11 three-pointers as it opened its season with a 73-51 win in Byron Saturday.

Jack Lang went five-for-eight on threes as he scored 15 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists for the Packers (1-0 overall).

Austin scoring: Jack Lang, 15; Manny Guy, 14; Ater Manyuon, 12; Jacob Herrick, 8; Ben Diang, 8; Morris Jabateh, 5; Buai Duop, 5; Andrew Clasman, 3; Peyton Ransom, 2; A’Triel Terry, 2