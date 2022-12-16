Packer swimmers clipped by Panthers Published 9:45 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

The Austin boys swimming and diving team lost to Rochester Century 92-85 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Kenny Cabeen took first in the 50-yard freestyle for the Packers and Riley Ferguson took first in diving.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabben (third, 2:19.17); Thomas Asmus, Hunter Peters, Carter Holt, Jackson Hilkin (fifth, 2:41.84)

200-freestyle: Brent Dahl (second, 1:55.88); Zach Evenson (fifth, 1:59.35); Noah Holt (sixth, 2:14.56)

200-individual medley: Hunter Peters (fourth, 2:27.66); Joey Hilkin (fifth, 2:29.48)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 23.35); Carter Holt (fourth, 25.44); Jackson Hilkin (sixth, 27.18)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 179.65); Gage Rasmussen (third, 131.25)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (second, 59.06); Winston Walkup (fourth, 59.98)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (third, 52.28); Hunter Peters (fifth, 57.32); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 1:02.90)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (second, 5:22.29); Lucas Myers (fourth, 5:44.83)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Zach Evenson, Kenny Cabeen, Brent Dahl (second, 1:35.60); Carter Holt, Thomas Asmus, Zach Voogd, Noah Holt (fifth, 1:51.60)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (third, 59.65); Zach Evenson (fifth, 1:04.17); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 1:16.13)

100-breaststroke: Lucas Myers (fourth, 1:12.53); Carter Holt (fifth, 1:12.97); Noah Holt (sixth, 1:27.90)

400-freestyle relay: Brent Dahl, Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers (second, 3:43.39); Hunter Peters, Jackson Hilkin, Zach Voogd, Noah Holt (fourth, 4:16.60)