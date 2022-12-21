Packer gymnasts take second in home triangular Published 8:44 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Austin gymnastics team took second place in a triangular at the YMCA Tuesday.

The Packers put up a team score of 133.975, Mankato West took first with a score of 139.25 and Mankato East had a 129.175.

Kiki Rodriguez took third in all-around for the Packers and Hannah Fritz was fourth in all-around.

AUSTIN RESULTS

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (third, 34.825); Hannah Fritz (fourth, 33.975)

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez (second, 9.050); Hannah Fritz (sixth, 8.525)

Bars: Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 8.175); Hannah Fritz (sixth, 8.050)

Beam: Hannah Fritz (third, 8.900); Emily Klapperich (fourth, 8.750); Kiki Rodriguez (sixth, 8.500)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 9.100); Reese Norton (sixth, 8.700)