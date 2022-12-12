Packer gymnasts take fifth in Mankato

Published 8:57 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin gymnastics team opened its season with a fifth place finish at the eight-team Mankato Invite Saturday.

The Packers were led by Kiki Rodriguez, who took fourth in vault and 10th in all-around.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 142.1; 2. St. Peter 136; 3. Mankato East 134.650; 4. New Ulm 131.525; 5. Austin 130.125; 6. Waseca 128.900; 120.800; Glencoe-Silver Lake 120.8

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (10th, 33.550); Hannah Fritz (15th, 32.050)

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 9.025); Emily Klapperich (14th, 8.625); Hannah Fritz (17th, 8.600); Audra Schmitt (18th, 8.575)

Bars: Katelynn Klouse (19th, 7.800); Kiki Rodriguez (20th, 7.600); Reese Norton (22nd, 7.457); Hannah Fritz (27th, 6.600)

Beam: Hannah Fritz (ninth, 8.450); Kiki Rodriguez (15th, 7.975); Reese Norton (22nd, 7.550); Katelynn Kouse (26th, 7.125)

Floor: Reese Norton (ninth, 8.950); Kiki Rodriguez (12th, 8.875); Katelynn Klouse (19th, 8.550); Hannah Fritz (22nd, 8.400)

