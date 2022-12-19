No students injured in Monday two-vehicle crash involving school bus Published 4:55 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Driver of second vehicle taken to hospital with minor injuries

One was taken to the hospital early Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash involving a Palmer School Bus in southwest Austin.

According to Austin Police Department reports the school bus, which was carrying three students and was going eastbound on 11th Avenue SW, collided with a Kia, which was traveling northbound on Sixth Street SW at around 8:12 a.m. It is an uncontrolled intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with minor injuries. None of the students, confirmed to be Woodson Kindergarten Center students by Austin Public Schools, were injured.

The district also confirmed that damage to the bus was minimal and that Palmer was able to clear it for use during afternoon routes.

No citations were given.