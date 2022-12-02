New activities for youth coming to LIFE Mower Co. Published 5:42 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Two new youth activities are coming to LIFE Mower County.

Young Athletes: Young Athletes is an innovative sport play program that introduces children ages 2-7 years old with and without intellectual disabilities to the world of sports. We believe there is no better way to bring these young athletes into the Special Olympics family than through a program like Young Athletes — fostering inclusion in a fun and engaging setting for all.

Sibshops: These activities are for the children who are siblings of children with disabilities! We recognize that children who have siblings with disabilities have unique needs too. This gathering will be a place where your child may connect with others like them, have time dedicated for them to talk about the good and the not-so-good things about having a sibling with a disability, and most of all have fun!

Contact the LIFE Mower County office at 507-433-8994 or info@lifemowercounty.org with any questions.

2023 Minnesota Council on Disability legislative forum

The Minnesota Council on Disability (MCD) Legislative Forum brings the disability community together to discuss the issues that matter to them.

Participants include: elected officials, Minnesotans with disabilities, disability advocates. At the MCD Legislative Forum, we will present our public policy agenda for the 2023 legislative session. The 2023 MCD Legislative Forum will be virtual over Zoom. We believe a virtual event allows for greater access and participation across the state. Whether you live in the Twin Cities Metro Area or Greater Minnesota, we are committed to offering you the most accessible programming.

Stay tuned for registration and information on how to join at https://tinyurl.com/DisabilityLegislativeForum2022.

Date: Dec.16, 2022

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Place: Virtual

Urgent action needed: Critical issues for people with disabilities are at stake

Right now, Congress is negotiating its “end-of-year package,” a bill that includes money to fund the government and that has the power to uplift the health, inclusion, and civil rights of people with disabilities.

All year long, advocates from The Arc have been fighting for critical programs and life-sustaining priorities for people with disabilities. Don’t let people with disabilities get left behind!

Decisions are being made NOW, and the last votes of the year will happen in the next few weeks!

Contact your members of Congress and urge them to include the following priorities:

Increase asset limits for people receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) so people can save for emergencies instead of being forced to live in poverty. The asset limit has not been updated since 1989!

Make the Money Follows the Person (MFP) program permanent to assist people with disabilities and seniors to move back home after time in a nursing home or congregate setting. This program has already helped over 100,000 people move back home, but it needs to be made permanent.

End the use of torture devices at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Massachusetts. This is the only place in the country where people with disabilities are shocked using electric shock devices.

Act now to #UpdateSSI, #FundMFP, and #StoptheShock!

Take Action now at https://tinyurl.com/UrgentActionNeeded

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club ringing bells for the Salvation Army at Sterling Main Street, 4-6 p.m.

Monday: Youth/Family Movie Night

Tuesday: Open Center

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling

Wednesday: Youth/Family Young Athletes

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota

Friday: Guys Night Out and Ladies Night In

Dec. 11: Northern Lights Festival

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar