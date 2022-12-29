Mildred P. Ehlers, 100

Mildred P. Ehlers, age 100, of Austin, Minnesota, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mildred Pauline Engen was born June 19, 1922, to Clarence and Paula (Larson) Engen in Austin, Minnesota. She was baptized on August 6, 1922, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church by Rev. H. Thompson and confirmed on May 31, 1936, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church by Rev. Henry Noss.

She was a student in rural Ramsey Country School, District 44, through the 8th grade and graduated from Austin High School on May 28, 1941. Mildred began working full-time in 1941 for the U.S. Agricultural Administration office under the Agricultural Adjustment Act until her marriage. She later worked part-time and full-time in the same office, known then as the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, until her retirement. Mildred enjoyed her work, the people she met, and the friends she worked with. On December 20, 1955, Mildred was united in marriage to Wayne H. Ehlers at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with a daughter, Mary Kay Ehlers.

Mildred loved her family and friends; she enjoyed spending time together and being involved in the special events in their lives. She was a lifetime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and was thankful she could take part in activities and be with friends at the WELCA Circle meetings. Keeping in touch with family and friends was always important to Mildred. She also enjoyed genealogy, embroidery work, sewing, yard work, and reading.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Kay (Richard) Daniels of West St. Paul, Minnesota; two sisters, Wanda Citurs and Lillian (Charles) McPherson; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Ehlers; parents, Clarence and Paula Engen; infant sister, Clara Engen; brothers, Leland Engen, Edward (Delores) Engen, and a brother in infancy, Gerald Engen; brothers-in-law, Roman Citurs, Melvin (Flossie) Ehlers, and Ervin Ehlers; sisters-in-law, Frances Engen and Gladys Ehlers.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or St. Olaf Lutheran Church.