Miah Raina Conn, 23

Miah Raina Conn, age 23, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Miah was born on March 8, 1999, in Austin, to Chris and Misty (Campbell) Conn. She graduated from Hopkins High School. Miah loved exploring, nature, helping others, and spending time with family and friends. She was close to, as she would say, all “100” of her siblings and made sure everyone felt loved and cared about. Miah had a love of books, music, and loved to create art. She said painting on cardboard makes ugly beautiful. Miah had a beautiful singing voice and loved singing daily to her daughter, Ezra.

Survivors include her parents, Chris and Misty Conn; stepmother, Logan Alexander; her daughter, Ezra Exson and Ezra’s father, Rahsaan Exson; siblings, Christopher Hassler, Sasha Alexander, Ashlee Conn-Johnson, Korbin Hassler, Brittany Alexander, Paige Conn, Collin Hassler, Michael Conn, Heaven Conn, Adam Hassler, and Izabella Gaard; grandmother, Leanne Rand of Rockford, IA; grandmother, Carmen Conn of Minneapolis, MN; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Caitlin Hassler; grandfather, David Conn; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Everyone is welcome to join the family for a celebration of life following the interment at 4:30 p.m. at the Lyle American Legion to enjoy Miah’s favorite meal. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations for Miah’s headstone. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.