UPDATE: Messy weather to stretch through the week Published 8:56 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Area to be placed in wind advisory

Our area is looking like it could go most of the week with a chance of rain or snow, starting with a messy mix Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a system currently tracking across the upper midwest will bring rain, snow and freezing rain to area. Rain and freezing rain is likely in the early afternoon with rain expected after 2 p.m.

Winds are expected to blow from 21 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 47 mph possible.

Ahead of this, the NWS has announced that it will be placing parts of southeast Minnesota, including Austin, and northeast Iowa into a wind advisory from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

New ice accumulation of less than .1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half an inch possible. Rain is again possible early Wednesday morning before 5 a.m.

A chance of rain and snow is predicted through most of the rest of the week as well with another chance of less than a half inch of snow possible Wednesday night. Snow is also likely Thursday, followed by a 50% chance of snow on Friday.