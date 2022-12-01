Malinski named defenseman of the month Published 1:39 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Austin Bruins defenseman Jack Malinski was named Bauer Defenseman of the Month on Thursday.

Malinski, 20, capped off a strong month of November by helping the Bruins widen their lead atop the Central Division. The native of Lakeville, led all NAHL defensemen during the month with 10 points (all assists) in eight games played, along with a +10 rating.

Malinski recorded at least a point in seven of the eight contests during the month and had three multi-point games. His 16 points is currently tied for eighth among all NAHL defensemen so far this season.

“Jack has been great for us in all aspects of the game,” said Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard. “He’s a true leader on and off the ice. We are looking forward to Jack continuing to play well and earning that NCAA Division I commitment that he has been working for.”

Malinski credited the entire squad for pushing him to a hot start.

“We have a great group of guys and we’re all pulling in the same direction. I have a lot of good teammates around me who are playing good hockey which makes it easier for me. Our team does a good job of focusing on the game ahead and not looking at past victories or accomplishments,” Malinski said. “We would like to make a big run at the Robertson Cup. A long-term goal would be to play college hockey and hopefully have the opportunity to continue playing after that.”