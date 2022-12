Lyle-Pacelli boys grab a fourth straight win Published 9:48 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team won its fourth straight game when it topped Lanesboro (1-1 overall) 78-54 in Lyle Tuesday.

Buay Koak put up 33 points and 13 rebounds for LP (4-0 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 33; Hunter Bauer, 10; Landon Meyer, 9; Mac Nelson, 9; Jake Truckenmiller, 9; Trey Anderson, 4; David Christianson, 2; Othello Stone, 2