Lyle man enters plea in stabbing case Published 2:57 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

An 18-year-old involved in a stabbing incident in Lyle in November has entered pleas in Mower County District Court.

Carson Brian Dolan entered pleas of not guilty to two felony counts of second degree aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon and felony second degree riot-armed with a dangerous weapon.

Dolan was one of several individuals involved in a fight on Nov. 16 in Lyle that resulted in two teens being stabbed in the 500 block of Fourth Street. A female was stabbed in the elbow and a male was stabbed in the abdomen.

A 14-year-old was also arrested in the incident and placed in a juvenile detention facility.

According to the court complaint, video obtained of the attack shows Dolan assaulting the male victim, while the female victim is heard saying, “he stabbed me.”

When questioned by detectives, Dolan admitted that there had been a “beef” between the two groups of teenagers involved and that a juvenile who supposedly committed the actual stabbing had come down from Austin.

According to the complaint, Dolan denied having a knife and that there had been no talk of a knife prior to the attack. He also said that he was uninvolved in the fight and that he went along to ensure the 14-year-old did not get hurt.

A jury trial has been set for May 1, 2023.