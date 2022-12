Longhoma nearly hits a triple double as RCC downs Rainy River Published 9:07 am Monday, December 12, 2022

The Riverland women’s basketball team beat Rainy River 98-49 on the road Friday.

Savannah Longhoma had 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Blue Devils (7-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 27; Camryn McQuery, 22; Reana Schmitt, 14; Nora Mecoleta, 9; Laura Granada, 12; Macie Werdel, 6; Kenai Holien, 6; Erika Thurnau, 2