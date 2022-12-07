Lisa Lynne Kruse, 53, of Concord NC, passed away on Wednesday November 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Austin, MN to Sandra and Thomas Fielding on April 12, 1969.

Lisa graduated from Austin High School in 1987. In 1992 she completed her Bachelor’s Degree from St. Cloud State University followed by completion of the Nuclear Medicine Technology Program from the Mayo School of Health Related Sciences in 1992. Lisa was a Nuclear Medicine Technologist for 30 years at Novant Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Salisbury, NC. Lisa enjoyed spending time outside, taking walks and bike rides, and going on beach vacations with her family. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend. She touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband Scott Kruse ; daughter Carly; son Parker; parents Thomas and Sandra Fielding; sister Kimberly (Joseph) Glowac; brother Mark Fielding; niece Morgan Glowac; aunt and uncle and other cousins, nieces and nephews.

In remembrance and celebration of Lisa, a service and funeral was held on December 3, 2022 in Kannapolis, NC.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Lisa’s dedication to work at the Novant Heart and Vascular Institute. Donations can be given online at www.heart.org or mailed to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.