LIFE Mower County: ‘Thank you’ for being a part of our family

By Dawn Helgeson

We would like to thank ALL OF YOU — the members, families, friends, volunteers, donors, and our wonderful community — for being a part of this organization.

There are still many issues that are of concern for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The crisis around the state of the severe support staff shortage continues. The 2023 is a budget year so there is much work ahead. In the legislative arena, we need to be talking about including higher wages, the ability for staff to be compensated for driving time, overtime pay, competitive wages, training, and more.

Other issues are accessible housing, home care, and personal care attendants. Many other issues include special education, higher education, accessible transportation, disability parking, and accessible vehicles.

Community Inclusion is the most important thing for individuals. Transportation, community-based housing, human services, and advocacy skills to leverage those resources are what it takes to make that inclusion happen. Last year’s legislature was unable to pass policies that would remove barriers to inclusion and bring people together.

It’s a new legislative year. As family, friends, and concerned citizens, we need to be involved and SPEAK UP for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We need to be their voice.

Please help us be that VOICE. Help us make lives better, together. Join us as we work through these issues and make the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities BETTER!

