Letter to the Editor: Help turn downtown beautiful with flowers Published 6:09 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Hi! It’s time to think about flower baskets for next summer! Some of you have already received a letter and some have already sent in a donation. Thanks!

This summer will be our 28th year of hanging flower baskets in Austin. What an amazing history of beautiful flowers in our community!

Once again our great community is working together to get a project done. The City of Austin, the Hormel Corps. and over 110 businesses and individuals regularly donate to our flower project!

Your gifts also help pay for the flowers in the various pots and beds around Austin and for the fall and holiday decorations in the downtown pots.

Please send your tax-deductible check made out to the City of Austin with ‘Flowers 2023’ written in the memo to Tom Dankert at City Hall, 500 4th Avenue NE. (You can also call or stop into City Hall with your credit card.)

Thank you so much for helping to make Austin an even prettier city with your donation to ‘Flowers 2023’.

Sincerely,

Bonnie Besse Rietz, Former Mayor

Tom Stiehm, Former Mayor

Steve King, Mayor

Josh Diaz, Piggy Blues

Mary Anne Duren, Impact Austin