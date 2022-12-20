Kristopher Luther Gunderson, age 58, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on December 10th from natural causes. He was born March 3, 1964, in St. Paul, to Reverend Allen and Arvis (Lukens) Gunderson. He was the youngest of six children. Kris graduated from Southland High School (Adams, MN) in 1982. He loved sports and was an excellent athlete who went on to state in wrestling. He also set a single season rushing record his senior year in high school. Kris graduated from Mankato State University with a B.S. in Geography. He was a self-employed carpenter who loved sharing his skills by helping on numerous family renovations. Kris’ main passion was music. He was an accomplished guitarist and vocalist and shared his gifts by playing in a band for several years. He also had an intense love of nature and spent his entire life camping, fishing, and going on many hunting trips with his family. He was an extremely generous person and would give whatever he could to help his family. He gave his time to being a wonderful caregiver when his parents’ health declined. Kris was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. . Kris is survived by his siblings; Lee (Julie) Gunderson of Algona, IA, Vicki (John) Kiefer of Adams, MN, Timothy (Tristine) Gunderson of Owatonna, MN, Janey Murphy, of Watauga, TX, Pamela (Steve) Bamrick, of Adams, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and parents, Allen and Arvis Gunderson. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.