Kathleen Ann (Kate) Sherman, 86

Kathleen Ann Sherman, age 86, was born September 27, 1936. She passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at home the morning of Thursday, December 1. She was raised in an orphanage for the first 2 1/2 years of her life. She was blessed to be adopted by loving parents Fayette and Etta Sherman.

She attended school at Stevens College in Missouri. Returning home, she was employed by Geo. A. Hormel & Co. as a secretary, retiring as an Executive Secretary to the Treasurer.

Kate enjoyed reading and knitting. She took great pleasure working with the 4-H and youth groups along with making many hats and mittens for babies born at the St. Olaf hospital. You would often see her in the morning at the Coffee House on Main enjoying a cup of coffee, reading, or knitting and visiting with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fayette and Etta Sherman, brother-in-law Wayne Nemitz and longtime friend Roger Donovan.

Survivors include her sister Sally Nemitz and nieces and nephews Bob Nemitz, Linda Nemitz, Julie Stouh, Laura Nemitz, Bill Nemitz.

Kate’s body was donated to Mayo Clinic for medical research thus a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

As she loved animals, memorials are suggested to the Mower County Humane Society.