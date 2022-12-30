John M. Brockmeier, 85

John Brockmeier died in the arms of his family December 23rd at the age of 85 after enduring many years of Frontal Temporal Dementia. John is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Elaine, and his three children, Andrea, Tom, and Angela, their spouses and five grandchildren. John practiced optometry in Austin, MN, for more than 20 years and later in the Twin Cities. John graduated from Pacific University in Oregon and North Dakota State University, and he remained an avid NDSU Bison fan throughout his life. The Brockmeier Family would like to express their profound gratitude to the amazing staff of the Minnesota Veterans Home who provided John with exceptional, loving care during his final years. Memorials to www.theaftd.org