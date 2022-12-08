“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality” is an Emily Dickinson quote that Isabel Ollman embraced with her whole heart. That beautiful heart stopped beating Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN, where she resided following a stroke.

Isabel Jean (Zocher) Ollman was born May 4, 1925 in St. Paul, MN to Czechoslovakian immigrant parents. She graduated from high school in 1943, after which she went to work as a secretary for Joseph Ollman. One fortunate day, her boss’s son came home on leave from the Navy during World War II. Isabel and Bruce Ollman were married just a few months later and lived happily until Bruce’s passing in 2009.

Bruce and Isabel settled in Austin, MN, where Bruce worked at the Hormel plant. Isabel stayed home raising their four children, Glenn (Mary Stahl), Cindy Holtz, Jeff (Cindy), Kelly (Sue).

Her mothering and homemaking skills were second to none. She nurtured her children as they grew to be accomplished adults.

Isabel was a politically progressive woman who was an excellent cook, a killer Scrabble player and a daring spirit. On her 90th birthday she went sky diving, which was covered by the newspaper and on the evening news. Her feat even lived on for several years on You Tube. That experience gave her the brief fame we all want at some time in our lives.

Isabel spent this past Thanksgiving with family at the home of Jeff and Cindy. It was a memorable day highlighting her loving nature and sense of humor. Her passing leaves a gaping hole in our hearts.

Isabel is survived by her children, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She will also be mourned by the many friends she collected over the years. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Bruce, and her youngest son, Kelly. Rest in peace, beloved lady.

Isabel requested that mourners consider giving to macular degeneration research.