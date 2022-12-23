In Your Community: Students ring in the holidays by thanking adults that don’t provide alcohol to minors

Published 5:17 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Positive Action Coalition, local liquor  stores and the Austin Police Department collaborated for the fifth  year on a program called Sticker Shock.

Students Taking A  New Direction (STAND) students from Austin High School ventured out earlier this month to increase the awareness of the importance that only  people over 21 are allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic  beverages.

Students applied “thank you” stickers and bottle  hangers on alcohol containers at five of the six licensed off sale liquor  stores.

Sticker Shock is a nationally recognized  prevention strategy.

“Seven high school students gathered after school on Friday to make  a difference in their community,” said Bill Spitzer, APAC  coordinator. “Students wanted to do their part to help fellow students  make health choices by applying “thank you” stickers as a reminder  that most adults don’t provide alcohol to minors.” 

Sticker Shock is a community awareness campaign designed to   educate adults who might purchase alcohol and illegally provide it to  minors. The project unites youth, business owners, parents and law  enforcement in a partnership striving for a common goal: to reduce  underage drinking.

