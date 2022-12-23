In Your Community: Students ring in the holidays by thanking adults that don’t provide alcohol to minors Published 5:17 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

1 of 4

The Austin Positive Action Coalition, local liquor stores and the Austin Police Department collaborated for the fifth year on a program called Sticker Shock.

Students Taking A New Direction (STAND) students from Austin High School ventured out earlier this month to increase the awareness of the importance that only people over 21 are allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

Students applied “thank you” stickers and bottle hangers on alcohol containers at five of the six licensed off sale liquor stores.

Sticker Shock is a nationally recognized prevention strategy.

“Seven high school students gathered after school on Friday to make a difference in their community,” said Bill Spitzer, APAC coordinator. “Students wanted to do their part to help fellow students make health choices by applying “thank you” stickers as a reminder that most adults don’t provide alcohol to minors.”

Sticker Shock is a community awareness campaign designed to educate adults who might purchase alcohol and illegally provide it to minors. The project unites youth, business owners, parents and law enforcement in a partnership striving for a common goal: to reduce underage drinking.