In Your Community: Shriners celebrate successful year, elects officers

The Austin Shrine Club and Oriental Band closed out the year 2022 at a Holiday Dinner on Dec. 8. At this event donations are made to various local and Shrine related projects. Locally that includes the Salvation Army and Austin High School Austinaires. The largest donation is to the Shrine Health Care for Children in the Twin Cities as they received $5,000 bringing the total this year to $15,000. The success of that donation is directly related to the pop can collection in Austin. The Shrine Club again thanks the community for their support. Also at his meeting, officers for 2023 were installed by members of Osman Shrine in St. Paul. Officers for 2023 are: Mark Mincks, president; Bruce Newell, vice president, Neil Hanson, secretary-treasurer and Brad Stout, business manager-Oriental Band. Photos provided
2022 Shrine Club President Gary Brolsma presented a $5,000 check to Laurie Miller, Shrine Healthcare for Children-Twin Cities.