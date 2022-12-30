In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:44 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Christmas week we did play on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Three and a half tables play on Tuesday.

Winners were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Paul Hanson

• Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Third place (tie), Dave Lillemon and Rick Stroup and Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea. and Mason City, Iowa. Five full tables played on Wednesday, again at the Senior Center.

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Third place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Fourth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Fifth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Next week we begin a new year. There will be no changes to place and times. The cold, cold snap did not affect our numbers. It speaks well for our game and our players.