In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:15 pm Friday, December 23, 2022
Duplicate Bridge always plays on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center. Starting time for both sessions is 11:30 a.m. players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Mason City, Iowa.
Both days this week had four and a half tables.
Tuesdays winners were:
• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
• Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
• Third place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
• Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Paul Hanson
Wednesday winners
• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
• Second place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
• Fourth place (tie) John Karnes and Harriet Oldenburg and Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
Both sessions will continue through the holidays.