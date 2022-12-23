In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 5:15 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Daily Herald

Duplicate Bridge always plays on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center. Starting time for both sessions is 11:30 a.m. players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Mason City, Iowa.

Both days this week had four and a half tables.

Tuesdays winners were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

• Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Paul  Hanson

Wednesday winners

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Fourth place (tie) John Karnes and Harriet Oldenburg and Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Both sessions will continue through the holidays.

