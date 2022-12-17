In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:09 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Duplicate Bridge club members met for lunch at the Mower County Senior Center on Wednesday, prepared by Stefanie and her staff, including a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings, dubbed by all that the cooks were the “best in town.”’

When lunch was over, despite threatening weather, 13 teams took to the tables.

Players came from Mason City, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, and one team from Blue Earth. We welcomed back two members who had been dealing with home-bound issues — Carolyn Higgins and Rick Stroup.

Wednesday winners were:

• First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Dave Ring

• Sixth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Four full tables played on Tuesday, winners were

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Third place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

• Fourth place, John Leisen and Rich Stroup

• Fifth place, Larry Crowe and Paul Hanson