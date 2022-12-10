In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:22 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

We welcomed guests from Cresco and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin on Wednesday this week, forming 11 teams and seating five and a half tables. Tuesday’s seated nine teams, with four and a half tables. Both sessions are played at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Play starts at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday winners were:

First place, Jim Fisher and John Leisen

Second place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Third place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesday winners found Austin players claiming first, second and fifth place, while Cresco and Mason City tied for third and fourth place.

First place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third place (tie), Renee Smith and Dave Ruan and Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fifth place, Vandy Newman and Harriet Oldenburg

Bridge games are completely transparent; the only card game one can communicate with a partner. If a partner opens the bidding, both his partner and opponents know he has somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 14 points of the 40 points available. The opponent doubles. He could have an opening, or he could be signaling his partner that he has four and four in the opposite suits that opening bid, thus interrupting the bidding for gain.

In other words, whatever is said or bid, everybody at the table is possessing the bidding. We might call this “Legal Larceny.” It is amazing what one can learn about the game, by simply paying attention to whoever opens their mouth. By paying attention to the experts, we are becoming better bridge players, and the experts love us.

We are gathering as a group in the dining area for our yearly Christmas Party around 30 of us, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Merry Christmas to all.