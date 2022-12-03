In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:10 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

One description of a ‘die hard’ is a duplicate bridge player who will face snow, sleet, and rain, and go play cards at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin every Tuesday and Wednesday of every week. Games start at 11:30 a.m. Seven teams came from just Rose Creek and Austin on Tuesday.

Winners were:

• First place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

• Second place, Jim Fisher and John Leisen

• Third place (tie), Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

And Millie Seiver and Joyce Crowe

Wednesday winners, 11 teams playing were:

• First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen

• Second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Fifth place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Wednesday’s players came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea, and Rose Creek.

Last week we stated that on Dec. 14, the group will eat at the Senior Center to celebrate the Christmas season, seating to begin at 10:30 a.m. That has been changed to seating to be at 11 a.m. sharp. Also, weather permitting, we will welcome back a team from Blue Earth.

As the Christmas Season begins, we wish all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.