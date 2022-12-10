Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Education
Health
Progress 2021
State, Nation and World
Weather
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
Obits
Obituary Information And Guidelines
Austin Living Magazine
Contests
Calendar
Classifieds
Public Notices
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Photo
Advertise with Us
Letter to the Editor
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
E-Edition
In Your Community: Apple Lane holds successful food drive
Published 6:23 pm Friday, December 9, 2022
By
Daily Herald
Apple Lane Community Child Care had a very successful food drive at their center in November. The staff, parents and children donated 326 pounds of food to the Salvation Army. Apple Lane has held a food drive for over 25 years. Photo provided
More News
A part of nature’s story
Songs for healing: Jim King releases Christian contemporary album to help churches, people
First substantial snow of the season drops 6 inches of snow
Fight off the flu with immune-boosting nutrients
Print Article
Construction Updates
Construction Updates
September 16, 2021
Special Section
More special sections
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Spotlight
Obits
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Photo
Copyright
© 2022, Austin Daily Herald