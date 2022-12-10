In Your Community: Apple Lane holds successful food drive

Published 6:23 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

Apple Lane Community Child Care had a very successful food drive at their center in November. The staff, parents and children donated 326 pounds of food to the Salvation Army. Apple Lane has held a food drive for over 25 years. Photo provided

