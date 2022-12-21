Hormel named Category Captain by Progressive Grocer Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that it has once again been honored as a Category Captain by Progressive Grocer magazine.

This prestigious designation recognizes the company’s exceptional performance in the grocery industry, and its commitment to providing solutions and insights to drive sales growth in stores in 2022.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the ongoing work we are doing in strategically leading with our retail partners,” said Mark Thompson, director of sales strategy, Retail sales. “Hormel Foods has a long history of receiving Progressive Grocer’s Category Captain award, and this recognition further solidifies us as a team that retailers can trust to lead initiatives that help improve the retail store environment.”

According to Progressive Grocer, the grocery retail landscape is still proving difficult to navigate as operators grapple with such problems as lingering supply chain snarls and higher prices due to record inflation. However, Hormel Foods made major strides in 2022 by zeroing in on shopper insights to drive decisions within categories and sharing those insights with retail partners to help grow their sales. As an example of the company’s partnership approach, it helped an independent Midwest grocery chain create and implement a cross-functional, cross-category program. Hormel Foods and the retailer teamed up to grow sales by 29% on a year-over-year basis and net $1.3 million in additional retail sales during a time that is traditionally much slower.

The company’s partnership approach works across many business areas, including supply chain, category vision and multi-brand promotions. New product development was also reflected in the company’s insights-based, shopper-centric and collaborative approach to category growth.

To view the complete list of Category Captains and learn more about some of the company’s category management initiatives, visit: https://progressivegrocer.com/what-brands-are-excelling-category-management.