Hormel again named to annual Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List of America’s Best-Run Companies Published 5:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of America’s Best Run Companies, ranked No. 160 on the 2022 Management Top 250 list by Drucker Institute and published by The Wall Street Journal.

Companies are evaluated on their performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

“We are proud to once again be named one of America’s best-run companies,” said Jim Snee, Hormel Foods chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “We have an unwavering focus on delivering on our financial, business and corporate responsibility goals, and an equally strong commitment to team members, shareholders and customers.”

The Management Top 250 ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness that was developed by the Drucker Institute, a part of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as doing the right things well.

“The Management Top 250 ranking is aimed at highlighting companies that have done a commendable job across a range of what can sometimes be competing management priorities,” according to The Wall Street Journal. “It uses the late management guru Peter Drucker’s principles to identify the companies that are most effectively managed.”

Throughout 2022, Hormel Foods has received numerous accolades, including being named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The company has also been recognized as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes, one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and is part of the Investor’s Business Daily annual report of the 100 Best ESG Companies.

The Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List is comprised of U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and which meet criteria related to their value and prominence.

See the full 2022 list here: https://www.drucker.institute/2022-drucker-institute-company-ranking/.