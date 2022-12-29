Hayfield girls top BP, prepare for showdown with GM Published 8:36 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Blooming Prairie 56-22 in Hayfield Wednesday.

The Vikings (7-1 overall) will host Grand Meadow (6-0 overall) in a big game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 16; Natalie Beaver, 16; Chelsea Christopherson, 12; Emily Hansen, 6; Jojo Tempel, 4; Ava Carney 2

BP scoring: Haven Carlson, 6; Shawntee Snyder, 5; Macy Lembke, 4; Addison Doocy, 4; Claire Schwarz, 3