Hayfield boys bring down Superlarks Published 3:37 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Grand Meadow (0-8 overall) 75-34 in Hayfield Wednesday.

Isaac Matti hit four three-pointers and scored 25 points for the Vikings (6-1 overall) and Ethan Pack hit five threes and scored 23.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 25; Ethan Pack, 23; Zander Jacobson, 17; Trent Jellum, 5; Isaac Fjerstad, 2; Gentry Johnson, 2; Nicholas Larsen, 1