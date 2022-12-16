Harold H. Mullenmeister

Harold Herman “Mully” Mullenmeister of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2022 at the age of 91 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Harold was born in Faribault, Minnesota on November 23, 1930, the third child of William and Venantia (Hanegraaf) Mullenmeister. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School in 1949 and furthered his education at St. John’s University then later the College of St. Thomas.

Harold’s college career was cut short when he was recruited by L.A. Schuster to move to Austin, Minnesota and manage a shoe store Mr. Schuster had purchased there. Harold successfully managed The Austin Bootery for many years and eventually took over ownership. He expanded the business to include a separate men’s store, The Boot and Shoe and a sport shop, Sundance Outfitters, selling skis, skates, bicycles and tennis racquets. Under his guidance the business continued its success until 1996 when he sold the business to Mr. Mike Schuster. Harold then went on to enjoy success in selling cell phones, cell phone service, and even cars for Medgaarden’s Southwest Sales.

On July 18, 1955 he married Jeanette Fritze at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Together they had four children, Mike, Tom, John and Bill. Harold was very active in the community and took pride in Austin, the city he had decided to call home.

Harold is survived by sons Michael Mullenmeister of Naples, Florida and his wife Pam, Thomas Mullenmeister of Sartell, Minnesota and his wife Debi, and William Mullenmeister of Cave Creek, Arizona and his wife Angie; six grandchildren, Mathew, Megan, Morgan, Billy, Eric, and Mary; step grandchildren, Ryan, Braxton, Brant and Brock; brother-in-law Merlin Fritze of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law Doris Lea of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette in in 2013; son John in 2020; parents William and Venantia Mullenmeister; brother William Mullenmeister, and sister Dorothy Mullenmeister.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel in Austin, Minnesota with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm prior to services at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at clasenjordan.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harold’s memory are preferred.