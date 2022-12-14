Gwendolyn L. Volstad, 73 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Care Center.

Gwendolyn Lorraine “Gwen” was born on July 11, 1949 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Robert and Carrie (Ostering) Larson. Gwen grew up in Mandan, North Dakota, and graduated from Mandan High School. She went on to attend community college.

In November of 1974 Gwen travelled to Austin, Minnesota to visit a relative. It was during that trip that she met her future husband. On December 27, 1975 Gwen was united in marriage to Arthur Douglas Volstad at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. They lived their entire married life in Austin where they raised their daughter Carrie. For many years Gwen was employed with US Bank in Austin where she attained the position of Assistant Vice President. The last 17 years of her work life was with the Austin HRA where she held the position of property manager.

Gwen enjoyed cross stitching, knitting, gardening and tending to her flowers, reading, and crossword puzzles. She loved decorating her home for each different season, especially the fall and during the Christmas season. Gwen and Art enjoyed taking walks together, vacations to Okoboji, and their many travels throughout the U.S. They were passionate in supporting the arts in Austin. Gwen and Art enjoyed the Austin Artist Series, the Austin Symphony Orchestra, and the many other musical and theatrical offerings in the Austin community. At the center of her life was her family, and the special love for her two granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carrie Larson; sister LaVonne; brothers Dean and Donnie.

Gwen is survived by her husband Art; daughter Carrie (Scott) Murphy; granddaughters Olivia and Allie Murphy, all of Austin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and will continue on Friday morning for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials in Gwen’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), or donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at clasenjordan.com.