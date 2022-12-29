Grand Meadow girls win sixth straight game Published 8:10 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team grabbed its sixth straight win to open the season when it edged out Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-4 overall) by a score of 44-39 in the Hayfield Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

Lexy Foster had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Superlarks (6-0 overall) and Lauren Queensland added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 16; Lauren Queensland, 13; Kendyl Queensland, 6; Sydne Cotten, 4; Rebecca Hoffman, 4; Rylee Schaufler, 1