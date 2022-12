Grand Meadow girls storm into Iowa and take a win Published 8:19 am Monday, December 19, 2022

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Turkey Valley 41-21 in the Border Battle Showcase in Luther College Saturday.

Lexy Foster put up 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Superlarks (4-0 overall).

GM scoring: Lexy Foster, 17; Lauren Queensland, 9; Kendyl Queensland, 7; Sydney Cotten, 5; Kendall Jack, 2; Rebeca Hoffman, 1