Genevieve Mae Moeykens, 105

Genevieve Mae Moeykens, age 105, of Austin died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Cedars of Austin. Gen was born May 22, 1917, in LeRoy, Minnesota to Robert and Pearl Ginn. She grew up in Austin, Minnesota and married Clarence Moeykens in 1936. They were married at St. Augustine church and celebrated their 74th. Wedding anniversary there.

Gen raised two children, Gary Moeykens and Lynda (Ruzek) Moeykens, worked on the family farm, Tempo, Mildred’s dress store and she also volunteered at St. Augustine Church and the Hormel Home.

Gen enjoyed cards, bingo, quilting, flowers and talking to friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynda (Ruzek) Moeykens, Son-in-law, James Ruzek, Rochester, MN. Grandchildren, Mitchel Ruzek, Wife Kimberly, Sarasota, Florida, Matthew Ruzek, Wife Julie, Rochester, MN. Richard Moeykens, wife Deena, Three Forks, Montana, Cathy Schafer, Twin Bridges, Montana. Four Grandchildren, Nine Great-grandchildren, Eight Great-great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Genevieve was preceded in death by her parent’s, husband Clarence, 5 siblings, son Gary and daughter-in-law Marty.

Thank you to The Cedars of Austin. Gen loved it there. A great place that kept her busy and happy. She loved her many friends and the wonderful staff that cared for her.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Steffes officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials can be sent to St. Augustine church in memory of Genevieve Moeykens.