Former teller sentenced in second theft case Published 5:07 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Bonnie Ann Kilpatrick, who was charged and convicted of stealing from a customer account at the bank she worked in November of 2021, has been convicted in a second case while working at the same bank.

Kilpatrick, 49, was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court to four years of supervised probation for felony theft by swindle during her time as a teller at First Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Aside from several conditions of her probation, Kilpatrick must also pay $20,275 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

Three counts of theft, aggravated forgery and identity theft — all felonies — were dropped.

According to court documents, Kilpatrick was accused of stealing a total of $16,300 from another account at the same bank. According to the court complaint, in records obtained from First Farmers & Merchants, detectives found that Kilpatrick allegedly made 12 cash withdrawals from the victim’s account between May 6 and Nov. 2, 2020.

The thefts in this case overlapped those of the first case, which took place from March of 2020 to March of 2021 and involved 15 incidents of theft of amounts ranging from $1,600 and $3,500.

In that case, Kilpatrick was sentenced to five years probation and 45 days in jail. She was also ordered to pay $35,419.88 in restitution.