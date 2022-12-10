First substantial snow of the season drops 6 inches of snow Published 6:28 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

The Austin area’s first substantial snowfall of the year dumped more than what the National Weather Service originally predicted.

The system, which spread primarily over Austin through the early morning hours of Friday, dumped six plus inches of snow over most of the area, with the outer fringes of the coverage area receiving just under that.

Blooming Prairie received around four inches according to the National Weather Service.

The system resulted in most schools around the area canceling school for the day with Hayfield Public Schools going two hours late.

Cloudy conditions are expected to blanket the area through the weekend. Snow comes into the mix again for Tuesday with the NWS predicting snow mixed with rain and freezing rain before noon on Tuesday followed by rain and snow in the afternoon.

There is no indication as to how much precipitation is expected at this point.

Highs will be consistently in the 30s into the early part of the week.