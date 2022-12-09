Evie Mohrfeld: On the docket ­— ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Published 5:56 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

On Dec. 15, “It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to life as a 1940s WCCO radio drama, complete with an onstage sound effects master.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” originally starred James Stewart and Donna Reed. This 1946 classic will also feature an on-stage sound effect master who has mastered this role through these years.

This will be their 16th year with the original cast at the Historic Saint Paul Hotel. A three course luncheon will be served during the show. We are looking forward to this production with hopes of making this an annual trip for our travelers.

We will have a drive-thru of the holiday lights at Rice Park in Saint Paul then return to Austin. It should set us all in a true holiday mood.

Guests will need to wear masks and show proof of vaccines. We only have a waiting list now.

The motorcoach will depart from Walmart at 10 a.m., an earlier time than originally listed.

Return time will be approximately 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 25: “Footloose,” one last time at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. This show has run for one year with record crowds and is a show that I am hoping to see one more time. It has such a big cast with a nice message. It’s one of the best productions Chanhassen has offered.

It is my opinion that it will end up on Broadway some day.

Please call 507-438-3946 as the Travel Office will be open only two mornings — Monday and Tuesday — as we are working on travel for 2023.

March 17-23, 2023: Charleston, Savannah, and Jekyll Island. This is a seven day round trip, with hometown pick-up.

Experience the oldest cities in America, rich with culture and history. Charleston is regarded as one of the most beautiful cities in America. We will have a two-night stay in each location. We have a lot included and it will be a true way to welcome some warm weather and many fun adventures. Call for a full schedule.

Aug. 31, 2023: We have heard your interest so we have now planned a cruise to Paris and Normandy, where we will cruise on the Seine River. Sign-ups have begun.

We will continue to keep your interest and needs in mind as we continue to travel with friends and are aware of what Senior Travel is for us.

We will continue to stay in touch and are currently working on more plans for 2023. We are all ready to be out and about, always with caution in mind.

Our greatest wish for you this Holiday season is peace on Earth and stay well.

Merry Christmas to all.