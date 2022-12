Edland pours in 28 as the Rebels top GM Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Southland boys basketball team ran past Grand Meadow (0-2 overall) 79-34 in Adams Tuesday.

Nick Edland had 28 points to lead the Rebels (1-1 overall).

Southland scoring: Nick Edland, 28; Cale Wehrenberg, 14; Cole Miller, 8; Sam Boe, 6; Gavin Nelsen, 6; Andrew Tiomm, 4; Jonah Wiste, 3; Noah Goergen, 2; Maverick Hanna, 2; Riley Jax, 2; Riley Bauer, 2; Noah Bauer, 2; Isaac Felten, 2