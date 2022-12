Duop’s paint dominance leads Packers over Huskies Published 9:17 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Austin boys basketball team beat Owatonna (1-2 overall) 73-61 in Owatonna Friday.

Buai Duop had a monster game in the paint for the Packers (3-1 overall) as he put up 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin scoring: Buai Duop, 26; Ater Manyuon, 15; Manny Guy, 11; Jack Lang, 11; A’Triel Terry, 5; Jacob Herrick, 3; Dane Mitchell, 2